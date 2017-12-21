"Prime Minister Should Apologise To Nation": Congress After 2G Case Verdict

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the "BJP has been exposed for its untruth and propaganda against the party

All India | | Updated: December 21, 2017 16:26 IST
2K Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Prime Minister Should Apologise To Nation': Congress After 2G Case Verdict

P Chidambaram said the allegation of a major scam was never true and not correct.

New Delhi:  The Congress today said the truth in the 2G spectrum allocation case has finally prevailed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the nation for its "propaganda" against the party. A special court today acquitted all the accused in the 2G scam case, which had rocked the Manmohan Singh-led UPA-II government.

"One thing is clear... the allegation of a major scam involving the highest levels of government was never true and not correct and that has been established," former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said.

The truth has finally prevailed and the BJP has been exposed, added Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. "The BJP has been exposed for its untruth and propaganda against Congress. The prime minister, (Finance Minister Arun) Jaitley and the BJP should apologise to the nation," Mr Surjewala said.

"The BJP stands exposed for conspiring against the Congress," Mr Surjewala told reporters. Former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi were today acquitted by a special court in the 2G spectrum scam case. Fifteen other accused in the case and three companies were also acquitted.

Trending

2G scam2g scam accusedcongress reacts

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................