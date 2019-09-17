On PM's Birthday, BJP's Giant Ladoo Celebrating Article 370, 69 Kilogram Cake

A 569-kg laddoo was also unveiled at an event organised by Sulabh International

From cutting cakes weighing 69 kg and 370 kg to organising ''bhandara'' and yagna, BJP leaders and workers in the national capital celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 69th birthday with fanfare today.

Several Union ministers joined the celebrations, which highlighted the achievements of the Modi government like the Swachh Bharat campaign and the abrogation of special provisions of Article 370.

The celebrations for PM Modi's birthday began at midnight with Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and the party's Yuva Morcha activists cutting a cake at the India Gate.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and the party's Yuva Morcha activists cut a cake on PM Modi's birthday

Mr Tiwari also participated in various other events, including a ''bhandara'' (community feast) hosted at the Delhi BJP's office on Pant Marg.

A 569-kg laddoo was also unveiled at an event organised by Sulabh International, a non-profit organisation, to celebrate PM Modi's birthday as ''Swachhta Diwas''.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also attended the event.

Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took part in a sanitation drive organised by the Delhi BJP's Slum cell at the Wajirpur industrial area.

A ''yagna'' was held at the Hanuman temple in Civil Lines, in which BJP leaders and workers and Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi prayed for his long and healthy life.

New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and BJP national vice-president and in-charge of Delhi unit Shyam Jaju, along with party workers, celebrated PM Modi's birthday in West Patel Nagar by cutting a 370-kg cake, symbolising the scrapping of special provisions given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

VK Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, along with former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel, distributed laddoos at Ajmeri Gate, popularising the prime minister's call for shunning single use plastic items.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the Namo Exhibition on Man Singh Road.

Former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay and BJP workers offered breakfast, fruits and lunch to the patients and their attendants at the AIIMS and the Safdurjung hospital to mark the occasion.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.