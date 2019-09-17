Mamata Banerjee's Birthday Wish For PM Modi In Early Morning Tweet

Wednesday's meeting will be the first between the two leaders since national elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday in a tweet this morning, a day before she is scheduled to meet him in Delhi.

"Birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji," Ms Banerjee, an arch-critic of PM Modi, wrote on Twitter. The Trinamool Congress chief also tweeted her birthday greetings in Bengali.

Birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji



প্রধানমন্ত্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদিজী কে জন্মদিনের শুভেচ্ছা — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 17, 2019

Ms Banerjee is expected to land in Delhi this evening. She will meet PM Modi tomorrow at around 4:30 pm.

This will be the first meeting between PM Modi and Ms Banerjee since the Lok Sabha elections. They are likely to discuss the issues facing state, sources said.

The issues will include the change of the state's name, according to sources. The Trinamool Congress wants to change the name of the state from West Bengal to Bangla.

During the budget session, a party delegation led by Sudip Bandopadhyay had met PM Modi raising this demand, but the centre has not given its assent.

In June, Ms Banerjee had skipped the Prime Minister's all-party meeting, meant to discuss the "One Nation One Election" initiative, for which he was trying to take the opposition on board. Ms Banerjee said a day's discussion was not enough to do justice to the issue.

