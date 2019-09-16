Mamata Banerjee To Meet PM Modi, State Issues On Agenda, Say Sources

In June, Mamata Banerjee had skipped the Prime Minister's all-party meeting. (File)

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is coming to Delhi tomorrow to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Wednesday's meeting between the two leaders -- their first since the Lok Sabha elections -- would be on issues facing the state, sources said.

Sources said the issues will include the change of the state's name. The Trinamool Congress wants to change the name of the state from West Bengal to Bangla. During the budget session, a party delegation led by Sudip Bandopadhyay had met PM Modi raising this demand, but the centre has not given its assent.

The agenda will also include the state's intended takeover of the Dunlop factory, for which the President's consent is awaited. The list also includes issues related to the MNREGA scheme and its funding.

Ms Banerjee, an arch-critic of the Prime Minister, has been at loggerheads with the Centre over multiple issues, including the CBI investigation into the various Ponzi schemes in the state.

The state's ruling Trinamool Congress has also taken a big hit in the national elections, during which the BJP managed to make huge inroads in the state.

The Chief Minister had met PM Modi last in March, during which they discussed the financial crisis facing the state. The Prime Minister had assured her that he would look into the issue.

Lately, she has taken on the government over multiple central schemes, including the steep new traffic fines and the Citizens' list, saying neither will be implemented in Bengal.

In June, Ms Banerjee had skipped the Prime Minister's all-party meeting, meant to discuss the "One Nation One Election" initiative, for which he was trying to take the opposition on board. Ms Banerjee said a day's discussion was not enough to do justice to the issue. "The matter requires consultations with constitutional experts, elections experts and above all the party members," she had written to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

On Sunday, Ms Banerjee targeted the centre, saying there was a state of "super emergency" in the country and called upon people to do everything it takes to "protect rights and freedoms" guaranteed by the Constitution.

