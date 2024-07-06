PM Modi Greets Dalai Lama On His Birthday, Wishes Him Quick Recovery After Surgery

The Dalai Lama is a widely respected religious figure (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on his 89th birthday and wished him a quick recovery following his knee surgery.

PM Modi said on X, "Sent my greetings to His Holiness @DalaiLama on the occasion of his 89th birthday. Pray for his quick recovery after knee surgery, good health and long life."

Sent my greetings to His Holiness @DalaiLama on the occasion of his 89th birthday. Pray for his quick recovery after knee surgery, good health and long life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2024

The Dalai Lama is a widely respected religious figure who has a following across the world. He has been living in exile in India since 1959 after he escaped Tibet following its annexation by China.

He is now in the US where he is recovering from a knee-replacement surgery.

In his birthday message, he said he is physically fit and is determined to continue his service to Lord Buddha's teachings.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)