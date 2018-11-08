PM Modi Visits LK Advani To Wish Him Birthday, Gifts Him Flower

PM Modi was seen in visuals presenting a flower to Mr Advani and bowing as he arrived at his home. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited BJP veteran LK Advani at his home in Delhi today to wish him on his 91st birthday. He also tweeted his greetings for the senior leader, recalling his contribution to national politics and also in building the party and propagating its ideology.

PM Modi was seen in visuals presenting a flower to Mr Advani and bowing as he arrived at his home. The two were later seen inside, chatting.

Mr Advani, along with former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee, was among the founder members of the BJP. After the BJP returned to after winning a huge mandate in 2014, the former union minister and his contemporaries found themselves relegated to a mentorship role as part of what the party calls its "margdarshak mandal". The group has never met.

The prime minister tweeted this morning that Mr Advani's impact on Indian politics was "monumental" and his decisions were "futuristic" and people-friendly.

"Advani ji's contribution towards India's development is monumental. His ministerial tenures are applauded for futuristic decision making and people-friendly policies. His wisdom is admired across the political spectrum," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Best wishes to Shri LK Advani Ji on his birthday. Advani Ji's contribution towards India's development is monumental. His ministerial tenures are applauded for futuristic decision making and people-friendly policies. His wisdom is admired across the political spectrum. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2018

PM Modi credited Mr Advani, the longest serving party president and deputy prime minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government with "selflessly and diligently" building the BJP and "wonderfully" mentoring its workers.

BJP president Amit Shah tweeted that Mr Advani strengthened the BJP's organisation and inspired its workers, while also infusing discipline into them with his lifelong hard work.

"In taking our ideology to the masses from the Jana Sangh to the BJP and in setting India on the path to progress as a skilled politician in Parliament, Advani ji's contribution to Indian politics is unparalleled," he said.

Jana Sangh, founded in 1951, was the precursor to the BJP, which was launched in 1980.