In Birthday Wish For LK Advani, PM Modi Praises His Contribution

LK Advani turns 91. Wishes pour in for the veteran BJP leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished BJP veteran LK Advani on his 91st birthday, saying his contribution towards India's development is monumental. The Prime Minsiter tweeted that the stalwart's impact on Indian politics is immense.



"Best wishes to Shri LK Advani Ji on his birthday. Advani Ji's contribution towards India's development is monumental. His ministerial tenures are applauded for futuristic decision making and people-friendly policies. His wisdom is admired across the political spectrum," he tweeted.

"Selflessly and diligently, he built the @BJP4India and wonderfully mentored Karyakartas. I pray for the good health and long life of our beloved Advani Ji," tweeted the Prime Minister," he added.



Home Minister Rajnath Singh also called him an inspiration to millions of party karyakartas. He tweeted, "Wishing one of the stalwarts of Indian politics, Shri Lal Krishna Advaniji a warm and happy birthday. He has nurtured the @BJP4India from its inception. Advaniji is an inspiration to millions of party karyakartas. May he be blessed with good health and a long life."



Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also extended greetings to the BJP leader.

"Heartiest birthday greetings to LK Advani Ji. AdvaniJi, I respectfully wish you good health and happiness," tweeted Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Warm birthday wishes to veteran @BJP4India leader LK Advani ji. His tireless commitment to the nation has always been a source of inspiration. I wish him good health, long life and happiness," said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted, "Warm birthday wishes to respected Shri LK Advani ji. Your ideals are our constant inspiration and guiding beacon. I pray for your good health and long life."