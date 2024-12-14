BJP Leader LK Advani, 97, Admitted To Hospital After Health Worsens

BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, 97, was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi after his health deteriorated late last night. Mr Advani, who celebrated his 97th birthday last month, has been facing recurring health issues over the past few months.

This marks his fourth hospitalisation since July. He had previously been treated at both Apollo Hospital and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

BJP spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao extended his wishes for a speedy recovery, calling Mr. Advani "our tallest leader."

"I pray for a good, healthy recovery for our tallest leader, Shri. LK Advani as he is admitted into Appollo Hospital, Delhi," said Mr Rao posted on X.

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, Mr Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1942. Over the decades, he rose to prominence as a key architect of the BJP and served as its longest-serving National President. Mr Advani also held keyroles in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government, serving as Home Minister and later as Deputy Prime Minister between 1999 and 2004.

In March this year, Mr Advani was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, by President Droupadi Murmu.