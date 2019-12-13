PM Modi To Review Namami Gange Project In Kanpur Tomorrow

PM Modi will conduct a meeting with ministers and secretaries of various central departments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Kanpur tomorrow to have a first-hand experience of the impact of the ambitious Namami Gange project.

The Prime Minister, who is likely to reach there around 10.25 am, will take a special steamer for a 50 minute journey through the Ganga to review the project.

Senior police officer Raj Kumar Agarwal said after his arrival at the Chakeris airport, the Prime Minister will go to CSA University by a helicopter.

"PM Modi will hold a Ganga Council meeting there with union ministers, chief ministers of UP, Uttarakhand and Bihar and secretaries of various central departments," a senior district official said.

Apart from holding the meeting, the PM Modi will visit Atal Ghat, where he will take the steamer for the journey through the river, the official added.

Chief Ministers of two Gangetic states- West Bengal and Jharkhand- may not attend the Saturday meeting, said an official.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is yet to confirm her presence while Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das is busy in the assembly elections, the official added.

