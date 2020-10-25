PM Modi To Inaugurate Conference On Vigilance And Anti-Corruption On October 27

CBI organises the conference, coinciding with the "Vigilance Awareness Week", from October 27- to November 2 every year.

The Prime Minister's Office said the theme of the conference is "vigilant India, prosperous India".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption on Tuesday via video-conferencing.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday said the theme of the conference is "vigilant India, prosperous India".

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) organises the national conference, coinciding with the "Vigilance Awareness Week", which is observed from October 27 to November 2 every year.

The activities in the conference would be focussed on vigilance issues aimed at raising awareness and reaffirming India's commitment to the promotion of integrity and probity in public life through citizens' participation.

