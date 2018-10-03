PM Modi To Hold Public Rally In Ajmer On Saturday

PM Modi will address a rally which will be attended by nearly three lakh party workers. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Ajmer on Saturday on the completion of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's 'Gaurav Yatra' which she had begun in August, a party functionary said Wednesday.

The prime minister will also visit the Brahma temple in Pushkar, the party's state chief Madan Lal Saini said.

"Nearly three lakh party workers will attend the historic rally in Ajmer," Mr Saini said at a press conference.

He said PM Modi will guide the party workers with regards to the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Mr Saini said Ms Raje's yatra which began from the Charbhujanath temple in Rajsamand district under Udaipur division has received a good response.

As the chief minister was not able to cover Bharatpur division during her yatra, she will later hold public dialogues there, he said.

BJP president Amit Shah will address 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan' in Sikar and 'SC Sammelan' in Bikaner on Thursday.