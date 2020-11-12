Women Are BJP's 'Silent Voters', Says PM Modi

The NDA will serve Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Wednesday that results of the Bihar assembly polls and bypolls across states have proved that "development" will be the only basis for politics in the 21st century and credited women for powering the BJP's political fortunes as its "silent voters".

Addressing BJP workers at a thanksgiving programme here following the electoral victory, PM Modi also attributed the NDA's win in Bihar to its mantra of "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas" and also launched a veiled attack on the West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, saying those who cannot challenge the party democratically have resorted to "murdering" its workers to realise their goals.

Assembly polls are due in the first half of 2021 in West Bengal, a politically crucial state where BJP hopes to come to power for the first time by ending Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 10-year old rule.

PM Modi also said that the NDA will serve Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar every BJP member will leave no stone unturned to help it realise its resolve of development in the state.

In his address, the prime minister launched a stinging attack on "family parties and family-oriented parties", saying their "web" could be seen from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and that they are the "biggest threat" to Indian democracy.

In a clear attack on the Congress, he said a national party has also fallen into the grip of a family and asked youngsters to associate themselves with the BJP to serve the country.

The prime minister chose the celebratory atmosphere at the BJP headquarters to underscore the party's growing strength across the country, a day after its stupendous show helped the NDA pip a resurgent RJD-led alliance to the post, even as it notched up impressive wins in bypolls across states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh among others.

Referring to the poll results, he said they have broadened the verdict delivered by the people in the Lok Sabha polls in favour of BJP for its development work.

Modi further said his government has undertaken several reforms and launched development as well as welfare initiatives for the people during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many big countries had also got bogged down by the virus spread.

The BJP is the only national party in which the poor, dalits and other deprived sections of society see their representation, he said, adding that it is the only national party that represents and caters to aspirations of every section and region of the nation.

PM Modi said the party's rise from "two rooms and two seats" to its dominance in national politics now has clearly shown that people will give only those a chance to serve the country who work honestly for the nation's development.

Those who do not understand it are losing their deposits in polls, he said, an apparent reference to the Congress' poor show in these polls.

The BJP's model of "good governance" was visible during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, asserting that people's vote for the party have shown their support to the measures taken by his government to deal with the pandemic.

Everyone must be wondering when he will speak on the Bihar poll results, Modi said smilingly in the middle of his speech before adding that the only mystery formula behind the NDA's win in the state, where exit polls had mostly predicted a loss for it, was its mantra of "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas".

Development work, trust, and aspirations and pride of Bihar have won in the state, he said.

Terming the Bihar polls results as "most special", he noted that the BJP is the only party which has seen its tally increase despite being in power in the state for three terms and added that it has performed spectacularly in states like Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat despite ruling them for long.

With pollsters crediting woman voters' preference for the BJP-JD(U) alliance for its win in the hard-fought battle, PM Modi said India's "nari shakti" (women power) are the BJP's "silent voters" being discussed by experts. From rural to urban regions, they have played a key role in the BJP's good show in polls everywhere, he added.

Turning his attention to West Bengal, he raised the issue of alleged political murders targeting party members.

"People in some parts of the country think that they will realise their goals by murdering BJP workers. I will appeal to them to see reason... I need not warn them as people will do this. Polls come and go, win and loss happen but this killing game cannot work in a democracy. This ''maut ka khel'' cannot get you votes. They should see the writing on the wall," PM Modi said, without naming any party.

The BJP has been accusing the TMC of resorting to killing its workers to terrorise its members, a charge the state''s ruling party has rejected.

The prime minister asked people to take due care while celebrating Diwai and follow the mantra of "vocal for local", a push for local products.

He also hailed the Election Commission, security forces and local administration for the successful conduct of elections, saying India's polling process is a pride of every Indian.

Amid a festival-like atmosphere with the crowd chanting ''Modi hai to mumkin hai (Modi can make it possible), BJP president JP Nadda earlier said at the event that people of Bihar have put their stamp of approval on PM Modi's work to deal with COVID-19 and help poor during the pandemic.

He also said Bihar has chosen ''vikas raaj'' over ''goonda raaj'', ''DBT raaj'' over ''loot raaj'' and LED over lantern.

With the party's strong of poll wins being first under Nadda, who had taken over the helm in January this year, PM Modi lauded his leadership and asked the large number of party workers present at the headquarters to join him in raising slogans in his support.