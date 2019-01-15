Stopped Loot Of Public Money, Now Conspiracy To Drive Me Out: PM Modi

There is a conspiracy to drive me out because I put an an end to loot, PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that there was a conspiracy to oust him because his government had stopped the siphoning of Rs 90,000 crore through bogus documents.

"We have put an end to the loot of public money (which was the case) during the previous governments by middlemen. We have busted more than six crore fake ration cards, LPG connections and bogus pensions," PM Modi said at a BJP rally in Odisha.

"Money was being siphoned in the name of people who did not exist," the Prime Minister said, after he inaugurated projects worth over Rs 1,550 crore at an official function.

Since the Centre has put the illegal interests of some people in jeopardy, they are now joining hands to remove the country's "chowkidar" (watchman) by levelling false allegations against him, PM Modi said.

Hinting at the coming together of opposition parties against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi said conspiracies are being hatched from various quarters and now some of the conspirators are coming together. "I want to tell these people from the land of Lord Jagannath that this chowkidar will rest only after completely halting loot of public money.

Asserting that the BJP-led NDA government has been working with determination for the development of the country, PM Modi said the Centre is focusing on five streams -- education, earnings for the youth, medicine for the elderly, irrigation for farmers and listening to the masses -- to ensure overall and balanced progress.