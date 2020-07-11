PM Modi 'Saddened By Loss Of Lives' Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for the quick recovery of the injured (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed his condolences to the families of those who were killed in the heavy rainfall and ensuing landslide in Arunachal Pradesh and added that assistance is being provided to all those in need.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to heavy rains as well as landslides in Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," PM Modi's tweet read.

According to reports, landslides, triggered by incessant rainfall, have claimed the lives of at least eight people in two separate incidents in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)