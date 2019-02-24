PM Modi To Roll Out Rs 75,000-Crore Farmer Scheme From Gorakhpur Today

"PM-KISAN scheme will give wings to the aspirations of crores of hardworking farmers," PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Rs 75,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur today by transferring the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each to over one crore farmers, news agency PTI quoted a senior agriculture ministry official as saying. Another one crore farmers are expected to be covered in the next two to three days.

The centre had announced the PM-KISAN scheme in the interim Budget 2019-20. Under this programme, Rs 6,000 will be paid to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land of up to two hectares per year in three instalments.

"Tomorrow is a historic day! The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi will be launched from Gorakhpur. This is a scheme that will give wings to the aspirations of crores of hardworking farmers of India who feed our nation," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

He further claimed that the project's launch demonstrates two things: the NDA's unwavering commitment to farmer welfare and speedy decision-making. "A scheme announced on February 1 has become reality in such a short span. This is the new work culture of New India," he said.

Opposition leaders, however, say that the speedy implementation of the scheme was only in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Many of them, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, even alleged that the money translates to a paltry Rs 3.3 a day per person for a family of five.

Nevertheless, the scheme is seen as a part of the government's effort to address farm distress caused by lower sales of foodgrain, oilseeds, sugarcane, cotton and horticulture crops. The funds will be electronically transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries through a pattern similar to MGNREGS.

PM Modi will also distribute certificates among select farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme and interact with select beneficiaries through video conferencing at the Gorakhpur event. He also plans to lay foundation stones and dedicate various development projects to the nation on the occasion.

(With inputs from PTI)