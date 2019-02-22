PM-KISAN Scheme: Rs 6,000 Income Support For Farmers, Eligibility, Other Details

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi: Income will be directly credited to the bank accounts.

The government announced an income support scheme, called Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), for the farmer in the interim Budget 2019. The PM-KISAN scheme, aimed at supplementing the financial needs of the small and marginal farmer, entails a direct cash support of Rs. 6,000 for farmers. The PM-KISAN scheme is estimated to cost the exchequer Rs. 75,000 crore. Under the scheme, small and marginal farmers with less than two hectares of land will get cash in their accounts in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare mentions in the scheme document.

Here are five things to know about the PM-KISAN or Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for the farmers: