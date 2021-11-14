Policies Being Framed As Per Needs Of Northeast Region: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred the 1st instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana. (File)

Stating that in the last 7 years the nation is progressing under a new approach and policies are being framed as per the needs of the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the entire northeast has become witnesses to change.

His remarks came after he transferred the 1st instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura.

More than Rs 700 crore were credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said, "Today, Tripura and the entire northeast are becoming witnesses to change. The first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) given today, has given new morale to the dreams of Tripura. I thank Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb and his government for changing the govt culture, old ways of working, and old attitude within such a short span of time. The youthful energy with which Biplab Deb is working, that energy can be seen across Tripura today."

PM Modi said that BJP's 'double-engine' government at the Centre and in Tripura are forming policies together for the development of the state.

"There's no place in Tripura for the mindset that kept it poor and its people devoid of all facilities. The double engine govt is working for the development of the state, with all their energy and honesty. Agartala and Delhi form policies together for the development of Tripura," said PM Modi.

"Earlier policies were formed behind closed doors in Delhi and then unsuccessful attempts were made to fit the northeast in this. This cutting off from the ground leads to segregation. So, in the last 7 years, the nation has fixed a new mindset, a new approach. Now policies are formed as per the needs of the region, and not only as per Delhi," he added.