PM Modi Pays Tribute To Savitribai Phule On Her Birth Anniversary

"Savitribai Phule's struggles were an inspiration for all," PM Narendra Modi tweeted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday saluted the contribution of Savitribai Phule towards empowerment and education of women on the occasion of her birth anniversary.

In a tweet, PM Modi said her struggles were an inspiration for all.

"I salute Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary. She dedicated her life to social unity, education and empowerment of women. Her struggle for social consciousness will always inspire the countrymen," he tweeted in Hindi.

A social reformer, educationist and poet, Savitribai Phule was known for her contribution to education of women.

Savitribai Phule and her husband Jyotirao Phule had opened India''s first school for women in Pune in 1848.