PM Modi On Kashmir's Kahwa, Ladakh's "Solo" And More In Speech To Nation

PM Modi said the progress of Jammu and Kashmir can now be ensured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation today on the decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two union territories, referred to Kashmir's famous kahwa and shawls as he described a new beginning for the terror-ravaged state.

In his 38 minute speech, PM Modi assured that the centre's decisions would remove hurdles to Jammu and Kashmir's development and make it the world's top tourist destination.

"Be it the saffron in Jammu and Kashmir or the taste of kahwa, the sweetness of apples or the succulent apricots, Kashmiri shawls or artworks, the organic products of Ladakh or herbal medicine, they need to be known worldwide," said the Prime Minister in his 38 minute speech.

"In Ladakh, a plant known as Solo, it is a life-saver for those living in high altitudes, it has vast medical properties. Should such things be sold worldwide or not? Countless such plants and herbs can be found all over the region. They will be identified and marketed, people and farmers will benefit directly," he remarked.

The Prime Minister also spoke about Jammu and Kashmir regaining its status as the destination for film shoots. "I urge the Hindi film industry, the Telugu and Tamil film industry to choose Kashmir. This will bring jobs to the people," he said.

Referring to Ladakh, he said the region had great potential for eco and religious tourism.

"I urge companies to come forward, we need to take products of the region to the world," PM Modi said.

