Fit India Dialogue Highlights: PM Modi Interacts With Milind Soman, Virat Kohli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the "Fit India Dialogue".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with fitness influencers and citizens during a nationwide "Fit India Dialogue" to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement.

The online interaction saw participants sharing tips and anecdotes from their fitness journey and the prime minister expressing his thoughts on the virtues of a healthy life.

Cricketer Virat Kohli, model and avid runner Milind Soman, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and other fitness influencers are participating in the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the "Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols" during the online Fit India Dialogue.

