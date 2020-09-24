Fit India Dialogue Highlights: PM Modi Interacts With Milind Soman, Virat Kohli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with fitness influencers and citizens during a nationwide "Fit India Dialogue" to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement.
The online interaction saw participants sharing tips and anecdotes from their fitness journey and the prime minister expressing his thoughts on the virtues of a healthy life.
Cricketer Virat Kohli, model and avid runner Milind Soman, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and other fitness influencers are participating in the event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the "Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols" during the online Fit India Dialogue.
Here are the HIGHLIGHTS on what PM Modi said and Fit India Dialogue:
- PM Modi to professional footballer Afshan Ashiq: You are a big inspiration for women, especially for women in Kashmir. By following you, girls all over the country will be empowered.
- PM Modi to Milind Soman: You have been a vocal supporter of Make in India initiative. There is no age bar for fitness.
- Milind Soman: My mother inspires me while I inspire her too. You need to study yourself and make your own exercise routine. I don't go to the gym, I work with whatever I have available. It is very important to remain healthy and fit. The only thing you need in fitness is the attitude and self-belief.
- PM Modi: When you work with determination without any greed, no problems arise. If you do something with reluctance, you will not enjoy it. But if you are willingly doing something, not only do you enjoy it, but it also brings energy.
- PM: Whenever I speak with my mother, which is once or twice a week, she always asks one thing - whether I am consuming haldi (turmeric) or not.
- Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar: Your appeal for "vocal for local" is the need of the hour. When we say Haldi doodh is good for health, people don't listen. Call it "Turmeric Latte" and people have it to make it a statement.