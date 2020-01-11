"True Friend Of India": PM Modi Condoles Sultan Of Oman's Death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the sultan was a beacon of peace for the region and the world.

'True Friend Of India': PM Modi Condoles Sultan Of Oman's Death

Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said, one of the Middle East's longest serving rulers, died on Friday.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said of Oman, describing him as a beacon of peace for the region.

Sultan Qaboos,79, died on Friday.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

PM Modi said the sultan was a beacon of peace for the region and the world.

Comments
Narendra ModiOmanQaboos bin Said al Said

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News