'True Friend Of India': PM Modi Condoles Sultan Of Oman's Death

Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said, one of the Middle East's longest serving rulers, died on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said of Oman, describing him as a beacon of peace for the region.

Sultan Qaboos was a true friend of India and provided strong leadership for developing a vibrant strategic partnership between India and Oman. I will always cherish the warmth and affection I received from him. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2020

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

PM Modi said the sultan was a beacon of peace for the region and the world.