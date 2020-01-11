'True Friend Of India': PM Modi Condoles Sultan Of Oman's Death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said of Oman, describing him as a beacon of peace for the region.
Sultan Qaboos,79, died on Friday.
Sultan Qaboos was a true friend of India and provided strong leadership for developing a vibrant strategic partnership between India and Oman. I will always cherish the warmth and affection I received from him. May his soul rest in peace.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2020
"I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.
PM Modi said the sultan was a beacon of peace for the region and the world.