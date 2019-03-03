PM Modi Chairs National Security Council Meet Amid India-Pak Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers at the National Security Council meet.

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting of the National Security Council. Official sources said the meeting was attended by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Besides the union ministers, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhle also attended the meeting.

The National Security Council meets regularly. The latest meeting assumes significance amid new security threats to the nation.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after the Air Force carried strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp across in Balakot, Pakistan. The Pakistan based terror group had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF soldiers lost their lives.

In response to India's air strike, Pakistan intruded Indian territory and tried to target military installations.