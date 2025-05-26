China Blocked India's Request For UN Sanctions On 5 Pakistan-Based Terrorists: Report

China has reportedly blocked India's proposal at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to ban five Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists and designate them as global terrorists. India's request to seek sanctions on The Resistance Front (TRF)-- the LeT offshoot involved in the 2025 Pahalgam attack-- has also hit the China wall at UNSC, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The publication cited a dossier prepared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that pointed towards Beijing's involvement in blocking the sanctions on Abdul Rauf Asghar, Sajid Mir, Abdur Rehman Makki, Talha Saeed, Shahid Mehmood Rehmatullah, the five terrorists who have been involved in several terror attacks in India, including the 26/11 attacks, the 2019 Pulwama attacks, the 2016 Pathankot attack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the IC 814 hijack.

Sanctions on Abdul Rauf Azha: Per the report, India and the US co-sponsored the first proposal to designate Rauf as a global terrorist on July 27, 2022. The proposal was put on hold by China for three months till May 10, 2023. It was finally blocked by China on May 10, 2023.

Jaish commander Azhar was one of the brothers of JeM founder Masood Azhar and was the mastermind of the 1999 IC-814 hijacking from Kathmandu to Kandahar. He has also been instrumental in setting up training camps in Pakistan and coordinating terror attacks on Indian soil. Azhar was also the main conspirator of the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2016 Pathankot airbase strike. Indian probe agencies also found that he was involved in the 2019 Pulwama attack based on evidence from a co-conspirator's phone.

Sanctions on Sajid Mir: The proposal to designate Mir as a global terrorist was blocked by China in 2023, according to the ET report. The NIA dossier noted that Mir is wanted for his role in the 26/11 attack. Interestingly, he was arrested in Lahore on terror-financing charges in May 2022 and was convicted within three weeks in a speedy trial.

Mir has been designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) by the US on August 30, 2012. He is also on the FBI's most wanted list.

Sanctions on Abdul Rehman Makki: China first blocked India's attempt to put Makki on the UN sanctions list in 2022. However, it lifted its hold in 2023, and Makki, the head of the LeT political affairs wing, was placed on the sanctioned lists. However, citing sources, the ET report said that Pakistan told the UN that Makki was dead, creating suspicion among security agencies. He is allegedly involved in raising funds for LeT.

Sanctions on Talha Saeed: India and the US proposal against LeT leader Hafiz Saeed's son, Talha Saeed, has been blocked by China since 2022. Talha (50) is reportedly actively involved in recruitment, fund collection, planning and executing attacks by LeT in India and Indian interests in Afghanistan.

Sanctions on Shahid Mehmood Rehmatullah: Rehmatullah is the deputy chief of the proscribed organisation Falah-i-lnsaniyat Foundation (FIF), a frontal organisation of LeT. The proposal against him has also been blocked by China since 2022. Per the ET report, Rehmatullah was involved in a conspiracy to create bases and sympathisers in India by sending funds in the garb of religious work, for anti-India activities.

Proposal on TRF: India has made three submissions on TRF-- the first in December 2023, followed by a detailed one in May 2024 for the next report and then in December 2024 for the latest report filed in February 2025. China blocked all three proposals, the report said.