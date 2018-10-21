PM Modi Announces National Award In Netaji's Name For Rescue Workers

The announcement came on the 75th anniversary of Bose's declaration of the formation of India's first independent government -- the Azad Hind Government on October 21, 1943.

All India | | Updated: October 21, 2018 12:14 IST
PM Modi Announces National Award In Netaji's Name For Rescue Workers

PM Narendra Modi dedicates National Police Memorial at Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, to the nation.

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said a national award in the name of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will be given every year to police personnel who do "exemplary work" in rescue and relief operations during any kind of disasters.

PM Modi said the award will be announced on January 23, on Netaji's birthday.

The Prime Minister also applauded the services of the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel.

"These NDRF and SDRF personnel are our brave policemen. They are from police forces. The country will not forget their bravery, dedication and sacrifice. Many people even do not know who they are, when they rescue people and provide relief during the collapse of a building, when there is a fire or when there is a train accident," he said.

