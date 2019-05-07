Priest, Three Others Convicted Of Gang-Rape Of 5 Girls In Jharkhand

The quantum of sentence will be delivered on May 15, the police said. (Representational)

A Christian priest and three others were convicted today for the gang-rape of five girls in Jharkhand's Khuti district.

"Four people including Father Alphanso have been convicted by the Additional District Judge. The quantum of sentence will be delivered on May 15," Sushil Jaiswal, Public Prosecutor of Khuti district, said.

The five girls had gone to Arki to perform a play to create awareness regarding government schemes in June last year. They were abducted and raped, the police said.

Based on the statement of the girls, the police arrested four people including the Father.

