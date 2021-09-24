'Previous Governments Withdrew Cases Against Terrorists': Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said in today's time, no one can "glorify" terrorists. (FILE)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday alleged that previous governments in the country "withdrew" cases against terrorists and said they lacked courage to take decisions like the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said in today's time, no one can "glorify" terrorists.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing a gathering during a programme held to mark death anniversaries of Mahant Digvijaynath and Manant Avaidyanath at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "No one can doubt PM Narendra Modi and Gorakshpeeth for re-establishment of national values."

"People have chosen a capable government and the glory of the nation could be seen worldwide unlike previous governments when cases against terrorists were withdrawn," he said.

Everyone knows about the successful leadership of PM Narendra Modi and in his leadership, the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated, citizenship was given to Hindus and Sikhs harassed in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh through a law, he said.

"Previous governments didn't have the courage for such decisions," he added.

The chief minister said a "deepotsav" on Diwali in Ayodhaya under the guidance of PM Modi represented feelings of all seers.

While appreciating the work done by the Gorakshpeeth, he said it promoted ayurveda in 1960s and during the coronavirus pandemic, the entire world agreed to the strength of ayush and yoga.

I met an American and he used to mix Tulsi in a glass of water and when I asked him about it, he said the US understood the strength of Tulsi, the Chief Minister said.

"During the pandemic, people in New York used to stand in queues for haldi (turmeric) water," he claimed.

