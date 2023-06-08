Previous Governments Worked For Vested Interests: Punjab Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday accused the successive governments of ignoring interests of common people for their vested interests and also said they "ruined" government institutions.

Mr Mann was addressing a gathering after dedicating the 35th Mother and Child Care Centre to the people, according to an official release.

He said this newly constructed hospital built at a cost of Rs 8 crore will act as a catalyst to impart quality healthcare to pregnant women and newly born children.

The move is aimed to ensure that people get quality health services in these hospitals, said Mr Mann, adding so far 35 hospitals have been dedicated to the people in the last one year and more such medical facilities will be constructed across the state in coming days.

Taking on the previous governments, Mr Mann said their "corrupt" people ignored the interests of the state for their vested political interests.

These politicians established their monopoly over health, education, transport and other sectors by ruining the government institutions, he alleged.

These leaders were so greedy that they did not even spare food joints which were attracting huge crowds and tried to get a share in them too, he claimed.

"These corrupt leaders did irreparable damage to the health and education sector by joining hands with private players, thereby causing huge loss to the general public. Likewise, the transport mafia too flexed their muscles during their tenures that also at the cost of public transport service," Mr Mann said.

However, the "tyrannical" days of these selfish politicians are over and now every decision is being taken for the well-being of the state and its people, he claimed.

Claiming that he was working dedicatedly for the people of state, Mann said due to efforts of the state government, Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), which was recurring huge losses during their tenures, is now heading towards being a profitable body.

Likewise, he said concerted efforts are afoot to expand operations of milk cooperative Milkfed thereby supporting the dairy farmers of the state.

Describing the entire Opposition as a "coterie of rejected politicians", the CM said in dearth of any issue against the state government, these leaders are "stooping too low" by levelling personal allegations against him.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said his government has "locked their shops for looting the people so they have joined their hands to stop a common man from serving the state and its people".

The gimmicks of these politicians will not work as people are well aware of their dubious character and they had already given a befitting reply to them by ousting them in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, he said.

Referring to the recent hug between Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia at the office of a Punjabi daily in Jalandhar, Mann said it reflects the fact that "these people are bereft of any ideological commitment and can join hands anytime for securing their political interests".

He said these leaders were trounced by the AAP legislator Jeewan Jyot Kaur due to which they have been now forced to hug each other.

Mr Mann also slammed Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa for his comment against AAP legislator Labh Singh Ugoke, saying it "shows his frustration as throughout life he had vied for getting chairs but had not succeeded".

