"Don't Have Additional Water": Bhagwant Mann On Sharing Water With Haryana

Amid the escalating water-sharing dispute with Haryana, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday stated that Punjab has no surplus water to spare, emphasising that legal and data-driven evidence supports the state's stance.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Mann clarified that there is no dispute over water, as Punjab has already fulfilled its obligations to Haryana.

"There is no dispute regarding water. Legally and according to data, it is in favour of Punjab. We have allotted Haryana water for one year; they used up the water in 10 months, and now they are asking for more water for the remaining two months," Mr Mann said.

He stated that Haryana's request was based on earlier times when they used to get more water, noting that the times have changed now.

"The only logic they (Haryana) are giving is that earlier, too, they had been getting water (more than their share). The time has changed," he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted significant improvements in Punjab's canal infrastructure, noting that the state has increased its canal water usage from 21-22 per cent to 60 per cent.

"We have improved our canal systems in the state... We used to use 21 per cent to 22 per cent of the water; now we use 60 per cent of water... We have restored our canal infrastructure and we have been using our own water now... We don't have additional water," the Punjab Chief Minister said.

Mr Mann's remarks come in response to the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) recent order that an additional 8,500 cusecs of water be released to Haryana from the Bhakra-Nangal Dam on April 30.

However, the Punjab government rejected the BBMB's decisions. Raising concerns over decreasing water levels in key reservoirs. On May 1, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann mentioned that the water levels in Pong Dam, Bhakra Dam, and Ranjit Sagar Dam are 32 feet, 12 feet, and 14 feet below last year's levels.

