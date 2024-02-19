Pressure Cooker With 2 Kg Of Explosives: How A Maoist Ambush Plan Was Foiled

The bomb squad located and defused the pressure cooker bomb, avoiding a major incident

Maoists in Gadchiroli planted huge amounts of explosives just 500 metres away from a police station. However, their plan was busted by the security forces.

The Maoists had planned to blow up a pressure cooker near a police station with two kilos of explosives, officials said.

However, as soon as the police found out about the sinister plot, a police party was sent in to look for the bomb, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Nilotpal said, adding that the pressure cooker was buried underground near the footpath inside the forest.

A bomb disposal squad rushed in and searched the forest with various advanced equipment. They soon found a suspicious spot and destroyed the bomb.

Investigations revealed there were two kilograms of high-intensity explosives inside the pressure cooker buried about one-and-a-half to two feet below the ground.