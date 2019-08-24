Press Council of India Supports Restrictions On Communication In J&K

The Press Council of India has justified the communication blockade. (File)

The Press Council of India (PCI) has moved the Supreme Court supporting the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to impose restrictions on communication in the state following the abrogation of Article 370.

The application filed by the PCI seeks intervention in the petition filed by Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, in which she had sought the removal of restrictions on communication which she said were coming in the way of journalists' right to exercise their profession.

The application on behalf of the PCI was filed by advocate Anshuman Ashok on Friday.

In the application, the PCI has justified the communication blockade saying that due to the security concerns there can be reasonable restrictions on the media.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.