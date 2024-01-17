President Skips Assam Event As Bad Weather Grounds Chopper For 4 Hours In Shillong

President Murmu sent a video message to be played at the event she missed, Himanta Sarma said (File)

President Droupadi Murmu was forced to cancel her visit to Assam's Karbi Anglong district today after waiting four hours in Shillong as her chopper could not take off due to bad weather.

She had arrived in Guwahati on a three-day visit to the northeast on Monday and was scheduled to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) in the state's Tarlangsao village.

"The President could not come to the festival due to bad weather. Due to inclement weather conditions, I had to start at 4 am today," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at the event, reported news agency PTI.

However, President Murmu sent a video message, the Chief Minister said, adding that it will be played at the festival.

(With input from PTI)