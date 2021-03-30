President Kovind Undergoes Successful Bypass Surgery At Delhi's AIIMS

President Kovind underwent a health check-up at another Delhi hospital last week after chest discomfort

President Ram Nath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at Delhi's AIIMS, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted this evening.

Mr Singh said he spoken to Dr Randeep Guleria - the Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences - and wished the President a speedy recovery.

"The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi. I congratulate the team of doctors for the successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji's health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery," Mr Singh said.

On Friday President Kovind visited the Army Hospital (Research And Referral) in Delhi for a check-up after complaining of discomfort in his chest. Rajnath Singh visited him later that day.

The following day - Saturday - he was referred to AIIMS.

On Tuesday Rashtrapati Bhavan - the President official residence - said he would undergo a "planned bypass procedure" at AIIMS, and that his health was stable.

"The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to AIIMS (Delhi)... post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure... The President's health is stable and he is under the care of the experts at the AIIMS," the statement said.

"The President is being supervised by doctors after regular medical checkups. The President has expressed his thanks to all well-wishers..." his office tweeted.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then on a two-day trip to Bangladesh, spoke to President Kovind's son to enquire about his health.

PM @narendramodi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji's son. He enquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 26, 2021

