PM Modi Speaks To Ram Nath Kovind's Son To Enquire About President's Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President Ram Nath Kovind's son on Friday to enquire about his health.

President Ram Nath Kovind is undergoing a check-up at the Army's Research and Referral hospital here after complaining of chest discomfort, the hospital said.

In a tweet, the PMO said, "PM Narendra Modi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji's son. He enquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being."