President Kovind, PM Modi Greet Citizens On Ganesh Chaturthi

PM Modi wishes citizens everyone a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning greeted the nation on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Wishing for happiness and prosperity in the lives of citizens, President Kovind tweeted, "Ganpati Bappa Morya! Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Lord Ganesh bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's lives."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings as the 10-day long festivities kicked off today.

"Wishing everyone a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" he tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to wish everyone on the occasion and tweeted, "Heartfelt greetings of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi to all countrymen."

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees across the country throng temples to seek blessings of Lord Ganesh.

The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha.

