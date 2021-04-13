President Ram Nath Kovind Greets Citizens On Eve Of Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha

These festivals also denote respect towards our farmers' hard work, President Kovind said. (File)

President Ram Nath Kovind today greeted citizens on the eve of Rongali Bihu and Naba Barsha festivals, and asked them to take the pledge to spread the message of unity and fraternity for the progress of the nation.

"On the auspicious occasion of Puthandu Pirappu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha and Vaisakhadi, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad, he said.

These new year festivals celebrated in various ways in different parts of our country with renewed hopes and enthusiasm symbolise our diversity and pluralistic tradition, the president said.

These festivals also denote respect towards our farmers' tireless hard work, President Kovind said in a message.

"On this occasion, let us take a pledge to bring peace, prosperity, and gaiety for our fellow countrymen and spread the message of unity and fraternity for the progress of the nation. May all remain hale and hearty and move forward unitedly with a new zeal for the progress of the country," President Kovind said.