President Kovind Condoles Death Of Congress MP Who Died Of COVID-19

H Vasanthakumar, 70, Congress MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, was admitted to a hospital after contracting coronavirus.

President Kovind Condoles Death Of Congress MP Who Died Of COVID-19

H Vasanthakumar was a first-time MP and also a former MLA of two terms

New Delhi:

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condoled the death of Lok Sabha MP H Vasanthakumar and said that his devotion to people's cause in Tamil Nadu was inspiring.

"Sad to know the passing of Shri H Vasanthakumar, MP from Kanyakumari. An entrepreneur and social activist, he earned his name in the world of politics and business. His devotion to people's cause in Tamil Nadu was inspiring. Condolences to his family, friends and followers," President Kovind tweeted.

Mr Vasanthakumar, 70, Congress MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, was admitted to a hospital after contracting coronavirus.

The first-time MP, also a former MLA of two terms, was being treated at the Greams Road facility of the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

Comments
H VasanthakumarRam Nath KovindCoronavirus

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india