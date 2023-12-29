President Prorogues Both Houses After Winter Session Of Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday prorogued both Houses of Parliament after the conclusion of the Winter Session.

"Lok Sabha which commenced its Fourteenth Session on the 4th December 2023, has been prorogued by the Hon'ble President on the 29th December 2023," the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a bulletin.

"The Rajya Sabha, which commenced its Two Hundred and Sixty Second Session on the 4th December 2023 and adjourned sine die on the 21st December 2023, has been prorogued by the President on the 29th December 2023," said a bulletin issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "On December 18th, I was one of the 131 INDIA party MPs suspended for the 'remainder of the session' that lasted till December 21st. But the suspension has been lifted just now on the night of December 29th with the prorogation. Or has it really? "The vindictiveness of the Modi government can always find new ways and means to suppress and harass INDIA party MPs, although Parliament is not in session. But these tactics won't have any effect on us."

