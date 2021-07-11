PM Modi, President Kovind Condole Dr PK Warrier's Death, Recall His Contribution To Ayurveda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by the passing away of Dr PK Warrier.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday condoled the demise of PK Warrier, managing trustee of Kottakal Arya Vaidya Sala and a pioneer in the field of Ayurveda, and said he exemplified the efficacy of Ayurveda through his active life spanning 100 years.

The President said in a tweet that in the demise of Dr PK Warrier, Ayurveda has lost one of its greatest modern proponents.

"Honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, he exemplified the efficacy of Ayurveda through his active life spanning 100 years. Condolences to his family, admirers, and associates," the President said.

In the demise of P K Warrier, Ayurveda has lost one of its greatest modern proponents. Honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, he exemplified the efficacy of Ayurveda through his active life spanning 100 years. Condolences to his family, admirers and associates. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 10, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by the passing away of Dr PK Warrier.

"Saddened by the passing away of Dr PK Warrier. His contributions to popularise Ayurveda will always be remembered. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Saddened by the passing away of Dr. PK Warrier. His contributions to popularise Ayurveda will always be remembered. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2021

Union Minister V Muraleedharan termed Dr PK Warrier as a doyen of Ayurveda and visionary and said his demise is an irreplaceable loss to the nation.

"The demise of doyen of Ayurveda and visionary, Padma Bhushan Dr PK Warrier is an irreplaceable loss to the nation. He was an epitome of Ayurveda tradition and promoted the holistic approach to the treatment of diseases and made invaluable contributions to contemporary medical literature," the Union Minister said in a tweet.

BJP chief JP Nadda said Dr Warrier will always be remembered for his enormous contribution to Ayurveda.

"Saddened by the passing away of Dr. PK Warrier, the Managing Trustee of Kottakal Arya Vaidya Sala and a pioneer in the field of Ayurveda. He will always be remembered for his enormous contribution. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti!" he said.

Saddened by the passing away of Dr. PK Warrier, the Managing Trustee of Kottakal Arya Vaidya Sala and a pioneer in the field of Ayurveda.

He will always be remembered for his enormous contribution.

Deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Om Shanti! — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 10, 2021

Dr PK Varrier passed away in Kottakal, Malappuram district on Saturday. He was 100. He lead Arya Vaidya Sala for nearly seven decades and started its branches across the country. He made Ayurveda popular internationally.

Arya Vaidya Sala celebrated his 100 birthday on June 8 this year.