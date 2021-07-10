Doyen Of Ayurveda Dr PK Warrier Dies At 100

The country had honoured him with Padmasree in 1999 and Padma Bhushan in 2010.

Doyen of Ayurveda and managing trustee of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala (KAS) Dr PK Warrier died on Saturday, family sources said. He was 100.

KAS sources said Dr Warrier breathed his last around noon.

In his lifetime spanning a century, he treated tens of thousands of patients from across the globe and his patients included former presidents and former prime ministers of India and abroad.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinararyi Vijayan and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly M B Rajesh condoled the death of the "patriarch" of Ayurvedic medicine.

The Governor said, "As a physician, he was committed to the scientific pursuit of Ayurveda. He will be remembered for his matchless contribution to the modernisation of Ayurveda. As a humanist, he envisioned a life of good health and dignity for everyone in society."

"The demise of Dr Warrier is a great loss for medical sciences. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the Arya Vaidya Sala fraternity. May his soul attain Mukti", he added.

Mr Vijayan, in his message, said Warrier was instrumental in leading Ayurveda to global fame and it was due to his efforts that this field of medicine has gained international acceptance today.

Warrier worked towards ensuring that money should not be a barrier to treatment and from heads of state to the poor, he was approached by all for treatment.

"He was the patriarch of Ayurveda in Kerala," the chief minister said.

Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh, condoling Warrier's death, said that he made great contributions to Ayurvedic treatment in Kerala and was instrumental in making Ayurveda a therapeutic discipline and giving it a strong place in modern education.

Health Minister Veena George, in her message, said, "We have lost the patriarch of Ayurveda".

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also condoled Warrier's death and said that his name will always be remembered as the physician who brought the greatness of Ayurveda to the world.

BJP state president K Surendran also offered condolences on the death of Warrier.

"P K Warrier was a person who made his mark in the healthcare sector," he said.

A prominent physician and a visionary who popularised the classical and authentic Ayurveda treatment across the world, Dr Warrier's birth centenary celebrations were held on June 8.

The renowned Arya Vaidya Sala in Kottakkal near here and the Ayurveda Medical college flourished and became synonymous with Ayurveda after Dr Warrier took the reins of the institution decades ago.

Born to Sreedharan Namboodiri and Panniyampilly Kunhi Warrisyar on June 5, 1921, Panniyampilly Krishnankutty Warrier (PK Warrier) did his schooling in Kottakkal and joined KAS at the age of 20.

However, he was attracted to the freedom struggle during the Quit India movement and abandoned Ayurveda studies under the tutelage of his uncle and founder of KAS Vaidyaratnam P S Warrier.

However, Dr Warrier returned to studies after he realised that active politics was not his cup of tea.

Soon after completion of his studies, he joined the KAS as a trustee at the age of 24.

Warrier had steered the 119-year old charitable trust managing the KAS for over six decades and made it an internationally-reputed and all-under-one-umbrella ayurvedic institution.

