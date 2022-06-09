Election Body's 'Special Pens' To Mark Vote In President Election

Polling will take in Parliament House and in state legislative assemblies.

The Election Commission will provide "particular" pens to electors to mark their vote on ballot papers in the presidential election to be held on July 18.

Polling will take in Parliament House and in state legislative assemblies. Elected members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and elected MLAs are entitled to vote. Nominated MPs and MLAs and members of legislative councils cannot vote to elect the President.

"For marking the vote, the Commission will supply particular pens. The pen will be given to the electors in the polling station by the designated official when the ballot paper is handed over," the Commission said in a statement.

Electors have to mark the ballot only with the pen provided by the poll panel "and not with any other pen".

"Voting by using any other pen shall lead to invalidation of the vote at the time of counting," the EC cautioned.

On the issue of environment, the EC said it has always been its endeavour to make elections eco-friendly.

The election to the office of President of India, being an indirect election, does not involve campaigning in the conventional way of displaying banners or posters.

"Still, the Commission, in view of importance of this election, has directed the returning officer and assistant returning officers concerned to ensure use of eco-friendly and biodegradable material and eliminate the use of prohibited plastic materials as per extant instructions of government of India," it said.