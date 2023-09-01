Preps On For MPs' Group Photos At Special Parliament Session Amid Early Poll Buzz

Group photographs of MPs are taken at the start and end of their terms (File)

Arrangements are being made for group photographs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs during Parliament's special session from September 18 to September 22.

Though there was no official confirmation, sources noted this may be an indication that it could be the last session of the current Parliament, and the government may advance the Lok Sabha polls, otherwise slated for April-May.

Group photographs of MPs are generally taken at the beginning and the end of their terms.

The government has not spelt out its agenda for the special session.

