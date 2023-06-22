Prepare Ayushman Bharat Cards For Eligible On Priority: Yogi Adityanath To Officials

Yogi Adityanath also visited the cowshed in the temple premises during his visit. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to prepare Ayushman Bharat cards of those eligible on priority, saying money should not be an obstacle to avail health facilities.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), the government provides an annual health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family and all beneficiaries receive Ayushman Bharat cards.

Addressing a 'Janata Darshan' outside Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan at Gorakhnath Temple, Yogi Adityanath said public health was the government's responsibility and additional funds from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund could be released if needed to cater to health care needs of the people.

"Public health is our responsibility. So, money should not be an obstacle in anyone's treatment. For those whose Ayushman cards have not been made, better arrangements should be made in the medical college for their treatment," he said.

"If needed, an estimate for treatment at higher centres should be prepared and sent to the government so that funds could be released from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund for their treatment as soon as possible," the Chief Minister said. He also directed officials to prepare AyushmanPubl Bharat cards for those eligible on a priority basis.

Responding to complaints related to police and revenue, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said officers should solve the problems at the district level itself. He also said that any kind of negligence in resolving their problems will not be tolerated.

"A fair solution to every person's problem with full commitment and transparency is the topmost priority of the administration and negligent officials will be punished. The officers should sensitively listen to the problems of the people and ensure quality and quick solutions," the Chief Minister said.

Yogi Adityanath also visited the cowshed in the temple premises during his visit.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)