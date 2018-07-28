Pregnant Goat, Allegedly Gang-Raped In Haryana, Dies; All 8 Accused On Run

The goat's owner, Aslu, filed a complaint on Thursday.

A pregnant goat in Haryana's Mewat town died a day after it was gang-raped by eight men on Wednesday, its owner has alleged.

The goat's owner, Aslu, filed a complaint on Thursday. "Aslu registered a complaint on July 26 that his goat was gang-raped on the night of July 25 by Savakar, Haroon, Jaffar and five others who have not yet been identified," Nagina police station in-charge Rajbir Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

All accused are on the run, police said. The medical examination of the goat is yet to be conducted.

In a social media post, Meet Ashar, Emergency Response Coordinator, PETA India, called it a "horrifying incident" of animal sex abuse. "After she was gang-raped, she was reportedly tortured and abused," she wrote on Facebook.

"An FIR has been registered under Sections 34, 377 and 429 IPC, Section 11(1)(a) & (l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960," Ms Ashar added.

There has been a "steep increase in cases of sexual abuse against animals," she observed. "People who are violent often start with animals as victims and then move on to humans. This case should, therefore, worry everyone," Ms Ashar stressed in the social media post.