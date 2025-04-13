UP Man Falls In Love With Aunt's Sister, Kills Uncle After He Threatens Him

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has been arrested for allegedly killing his uncle after he threatened him for falling in love with his aunt's sister, police said Saturday.

The accused, Akash Prajapati, was arrested a day after the victim, Mahendra Prajapati, was found dead under a tree on Friday morning in the neighbouring district of Kaushambi.

An initial probe revealed that the 28-year-old Mahendra left Prayagraj with his nephew on Thursday evening but did not reach home overnight. When the family called him, they initially spoke, but then his mobile phone remained switched off.

The family members then approached the police, who used surveillance and found that Akash had the phone.

During interrogation, Akash told the police that he was in love with his aunt's sister and that Mahendra had threatened him over his alleged love affair.

Out of fear and anger, Akash, along with his cousin, Rohit, and friend, Vijay, made Mahendra drink alcohol and then smashed his head with a brick, the police said.

The police have recovered blood-stained clothes from the accused and the mobile phone of the victim. The three accused were produced in a local court and sent to jail.