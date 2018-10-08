Indian To Lead Boeing's F-15 Fighter Jet Programme

During his five-year tenure in India, Mr Kumar had advanced the company's business in commercial airplanes, defence, space and security and global services.

All India | | Updated: October 08, 2018 13:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Indian To Lead Boeing's F-15 Fighter Jet Programme

Boeing launched its engineering and technology centre in Bengaluru during Pratuysh Kumar's tenure

New Delhi: 

Boeing India President Pratyush Kumar would lead its F-15 fighter aircraft programme in the US, the global aerospace major said on Monday.

"Kumar has been selected to lead our iconic F-15 fighter aircraft programme in the US and globally," said Boeing in a statement here.

During his five-year tenure in India, Mr Kumar had advanced the company's business in commercial airplanes, defence, space and security and global services.

"We launched our engineering and technology centre in Bengaluru during his tenure to drive innovation, scaled up aerospace supply chain and have set up a joint venture with Tata to make fuselages for the Apache attack helicopter," the statement said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

BoeingF-15 fighter jets

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election DatesHOP LiveNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonSabarimala Chris GayleLimousine Car CrashRajat KapoorIndian Air Force Day

................................ Advertisement ................................