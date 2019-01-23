Prashant Kishor, Now Opponent, Tweets On Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Debut

Prashant Kishor's run of successful poll campaigns was smudged by the Congress debacle in UP in 2017.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's political debut on Wednesday won a big thumbs-up from election strategist Prashant Kishor, the man credited with infusing magic into the campaigns of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar in the past.

Prashant Kishor tweeted shortly after the Congress announced that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be the party's general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh - which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi constituency.

"One of the most awaited entries in Indian politics is finally here! While people may debate the timing, exact role and position, to me, the real news is that she finally decided to take the plunge!

Congratulations and best wishes to Priyanka Gandhi," said Prashant Kishor, who also debuted in politics last year as the number two of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United.

Prashant Kishor's dream run of successful poll campaigns, from PM Modi to Nitish Kumar to Amarinder Singh, was smudged by the Congress debacle in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, when the party enlisted Prashant Kishor.

Kishor worked closely at the time with Priyanka Gandhi, who has always had a say in party politics behind the scenes. Together, they came up with the strategy to tie up with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was chief minister.

His effusive post reacting to Priyanka's debut may upset his current boss and mentor Nitish Kumar, who ended ties with the RJD and Congress in Bihar last year and revived his alliance with the BJP.