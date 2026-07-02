Prashant Kishor May Contest Bihar Bypoll, Decision Soon: Sources

The coming by-election for Patna's Bankipur assembly is rapidly becoming the most talked-about contest in Bihar. According to sources within Jan Suraaj, party founder Prashant Kishor may contest the election from this seat. A crucial meeting of Jan Suraaj will be held on July 4, where a final decision regarding his candidacy is expected to be made. An official announcement could be made the next day.

Last year, Prashant Kishor had decided not to contest the assembly polls in the state, choosing to focus instead on strengthening his party base. He later said it could have been a "mistake". Not only did his party failed to open account in the state, it secured only around 4 per cent votes instead of the expected 12 to 15 per cent.

Read: "May Be A Mistake For Me To Not Contest": Prashant Kishor On Partys Bihar Rout

The Bankipur seat has long been a BJP stronghold. BJP chief Nitin Nabin had held this seat as an MLA. The seat fell vacant after he moved to the Rajya Sabha, making the by-election necessary. I if Prashant Kishor contests from here, the contest will be viewed as a direct face-off between the BJP and Jan Suraaj.

This election could become a matter of prestige for both parties. For the BJP, the stakes are high because it was held by a prominent party leader.

A defeat will be portrayed by the opposition as a major political setback, while a victory would allow the BJP to showcase it as a sign of public trust and its continued hold on the region.

The election is equally significant for Prashant Kishor. For the past few years, he has been advocating for change in Bihar's political landscape. He undertook a statewide foot march, launched the Jan Suraaj campaign, and eventually formed his own party. Now, however, he must prove his political mettle by directly contesting an election and facing the electorate.

Jan Suraaj asserts that the people of Bankipur desire change. The party claims that while the BJP has dominated the area for nearly 40 years, the public is now seeking a new kind of politics and fresh leadership. Party leaders say Prashant Kishor's candidacy is being considered only after consulting local party workers and the general public.

If Prashant Kishor joins the contest, the election will not be a battle for a single seat.

If Prashant Kishor puts up a tough fight or secures a victory in one of BJP's strongest bastion, his role in Bihar politics will be significantly bolstered. A defeat would lead the opposition to question his political influence. Ahead of the next assembly elections, this contest will also reveal the extent of public support for 'Jan Suraaj' and whether Prashant Kishor has succeeded in establishing himself as a major political leader.

The outcome of this election could impact other parties as well. If Prashant Kishor contests, the opposition's vote arithmetic could shift, potentially influencing the strategy of the Grand Alliance. Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress, and other opposition parties are keeping a close watch.