Pranab Mukherjee's Health Has Shown 'Slight Improvement': Army Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee was operated on for removal of a clot in the brain on August 10. (File)

Respiratory parameters of former President Pranab Mukherjee have shown a slight improvement, though he continues to be on ventilator support, the hospital said today.

Pranab Mukherjee, who was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on August 10, developed a lung infection on Wednesday.

Doctors attending on him said his vital parameters remain stable.

"The respiratory parameters of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee have shown slight improvement though he continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists," a hospital statement said.

Pranab Mukherjee was operated on for removal of a clot in the brain on August 10 at the Army Hospital in Delhi Cantonment.

He also tested positive for COVID-19.

Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)