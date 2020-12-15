Pranab Mukherjee's Son Says Want To Go Through His Memoir Before Release

Former President Pranab Mukherjee died in August.

Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee wants to vet his memoirs before they are out and has asked the publishers to hold the book before he gives his written consent. The surprising request comes days after the release of excerpts in which the former President appeared to blame Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh for the Congress's exit from power.

In tweets today, Abhijit Mukherjee, a Congress leader and former MP, said "motivated excerpts" were circulating in "certain media platforms" without his consent.

"I , the son of the author of the Memoir 'The Presidential Memoirs' request you to kindly stop the publication of the memoir as well as motivated excerpts which is already floating in certain media platforms without my written consent," Mr Mukherjee posted.

"Since my father is no more , I being his son want to go through the contents of the final copy of the book before it's publication as I believe , had my father been alive today , he too would have done the same," he wrote.

"Therefore , I being his son request You to immediately stop it's publication without my written consent till I go through its contents ! I have already sent you a detailed letter in this regard which will reach You soon!"

In the final volume of "The Presidential Years", Pranab Mukherjee, who died in August, writes that "some members of the Congress" believed if he had become Prime Minister in 2004 instead of Manmohan Singh, the party would not have lost power.

"Some members of the Congress have theorized that, had I become the PM in 2004, the party might have averted the 2014 Lok Sabha drubbing. Though I don't subscribe to this view, I do believe that the party's leadership lost political focus after my elevation as president. While Sonia Gandhi was unable to handle the affairs of the party, Dr (Manmohan) Singh's prolonged absence from the House put an end to any personal contact with other MPs," Dr Mukherjee writes, according to excerpts released by publishers Rupa.

Mr Mukherjee also compares the two Prime Ministers he worked with - Manmohan Singh and his successor Narendra Modi.

"I believe that the moral authority to govern vests with the PM. The overall state of the nation is reflective of the functioning of the PM and his administration. While Dr Singh was preoccupied with saving the coalition, which took a toll on governance, Modi seemed to have employed a rather autocratic style of governance during his first term, as seen by the bitter relationship among the government, the legislature and the judiciary. Only time will tell if there is a better understanding on such matters in the second term of this government," he writes, according to the excerpts.

