Pramod Muthalik Can't Enter Goa Yet, Supreme Court Asks For Latest Ban Order Several prohibitory orders have been issued by the Goa government extending the ban on Pramod Muthalik's entry into the state.

32 Shares EMAIL PRINT Pramod Muhtalik was linked with the attack on women at a pub in Mangaluru in 2009. New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Rashtriya Hindu Sena chief Pramod Muthalik to amend his plea and place before it the latest notification issued by the Goa government allegedly prohibiting his entry into the state.



A bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Navin Sinha was told by



The bench asked him to place before it the latest notification, if any, in this regard after which the lawyer sought time to file it.



The counsel representing Goa opposed the plea and said Muthalik, against whom around 50 criminal cases were pending, should first approach the high court. He claimed there were allegations against Muthalik that he was inciting violence.



Muthalik's counsel countered the submissions and said he has been acquitted in most of these cases and told the bench that he had to go to Goa on June 1.



"He (Muthalik) is entitled to amend it (plea) and place the fresh order. He (Muthalik's counsel) is saying that it is unacceptable that such orders were passed periodically," the bench told Goa's counsel, adding, "He says there is a fresh order. We have to hear him".



The top court said the matter would be listed for hearing in the first week of August after the petitioner files the amended application.



